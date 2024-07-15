Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Up 17.0% in June

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 409,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corsair Gaming

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.