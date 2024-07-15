Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 7.5%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,600,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 677,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.45.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 25.0 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.