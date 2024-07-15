Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 12,845 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $404,745.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,109,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,969,726.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30.

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $3,596,987.59.

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

