Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 682,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 197,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

