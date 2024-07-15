Critical Review: RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) versus Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24% Kinross Gold 9.86% 9.34% 5.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RCF Acquisition and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $8.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A Kinross Gold $4.24 billion 2.67 $416.30 million $0.36 25.58

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than RCF Acquisition.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats RCF Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

