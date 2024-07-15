CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $5,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.37. 3,519,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,675 shares of company stock worth $75,446,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.