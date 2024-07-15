crvUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $140.17 million and $15.12 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99588884 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $13,943,138.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

