Curve DAO Token Price Hits $0.30 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $357.46 million and approximately $76.65 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,144,105,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,191,185,660 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.
