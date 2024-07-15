Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$11.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

