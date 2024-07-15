Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 185,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 127,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Data Storage Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Data Storage

Data Storage Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage Co. ( NASDAQ:DTST Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Data Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

