Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 185,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 127,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Data Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

