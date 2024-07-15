Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLX

Deluxe Stock Up 0.6 %

DLX stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $981.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.85%.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 555.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.