Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $34.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,293,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

