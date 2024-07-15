DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.63 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 19% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $141.63 million and $8.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,642.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00616791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00112464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00247873 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00069019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,131,629,570 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.