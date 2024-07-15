Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.11

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.11 and last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 402425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.