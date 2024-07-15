DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DNOW will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 144.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 127.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in DNOW by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

