Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 196,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,372. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.