Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $580.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $535.29.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $491.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.