Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Jason T. Lawson Sells 856 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DY opened at $178.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

