Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 283.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.

NYSE:DX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. 1,609,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

