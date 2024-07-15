Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 283.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.
Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:DX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. 1,609,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on DX
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.