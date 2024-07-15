eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 439.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,653 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,660,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 816,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 3,259,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,666. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

