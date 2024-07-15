Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EPC
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.5 %
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $11,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 242,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $3,609,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.