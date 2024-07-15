Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.5 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 351,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,803. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $11,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 242,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $3,609,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.