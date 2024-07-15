Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 40.3% in June

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDBL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,442. The firm has a market cap of $715,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.90. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

