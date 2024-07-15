Eight Capital Increases GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$3.85

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.59 million, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.30.
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of C$12.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GoGold Resources will post 0.0273478 EPS for the current year.
About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
