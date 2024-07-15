ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.30 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $27,782.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0397225 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,655.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

