Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 47.6% in June

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

EFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,761. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.75%.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 150.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Financial

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.