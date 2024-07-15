Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Elme Communities Trading Up 0.8 %
ELME traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 483,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
