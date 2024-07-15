Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

ELME traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 483,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Elme Communities by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

