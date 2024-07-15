Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.00. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,009,060 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 651,480 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 155,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

