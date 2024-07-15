Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.35

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.35 and last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 1058098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

