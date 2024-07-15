Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 382,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 703,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 432,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

ET traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,727,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.