Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.1% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.26. 2,444,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,745,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $322,097,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

