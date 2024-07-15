Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Critical Survey

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 1 6 0 0 1.86 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $68.85, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out -120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $88.96 million 4.47 -$38.87 million ($0.83) -8.78 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.49 billion 8.35 $314.21 million $1.83 36.44

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate -54.60% 0.84% 0.24% Equity LifeStyle Properties 22.69% 22.71% 6.09%

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

