Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $115.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $194.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,801,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

