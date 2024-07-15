Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $194.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

