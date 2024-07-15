Everscale (EVER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $735,277.25

Everscale (EVER) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $107.46 million and $735,277.25 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

