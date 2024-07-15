Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,222,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 2,842,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.6 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

