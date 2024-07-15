Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,222,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 2,842,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.6 days.
Evolution Mining Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.81.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.