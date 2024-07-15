Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Stock Up 18.6 %

EXPR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

