Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Up 18.6 %
EXPR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
