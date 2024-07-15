Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,274.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,319.40.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,588.52 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $808.49 and a one year high of $1,605.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,401.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,290.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

