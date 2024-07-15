FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Trading 21.1% Higher

Shares of FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) were up 21.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 21.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

