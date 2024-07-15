Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 4.9%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.73). Approximately 615,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 55,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.82).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179. The firm has a market cap of £97.21 million, a P/E ratio of -346.34 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

