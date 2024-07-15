Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,931,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,097,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. 5,141,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

