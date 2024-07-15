Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 193,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 96,814 shares.The stock last traded at $52.98 and had previously closed at $52.52.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

