Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.35

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.35, with a volume of 9770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.44.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.