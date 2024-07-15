Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,969. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.14. The company has a market cap of $355.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

