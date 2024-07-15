Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.