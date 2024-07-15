Fiduciary Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.72. 5,415,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,280. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

