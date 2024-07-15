Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after buying an additional 628,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 431,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,259,000 after purchasing an additional 328,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

