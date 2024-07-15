Fiduciary Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,190. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

