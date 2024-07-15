Fiduciary Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

