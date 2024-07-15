Fiduciary Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.20. The company had a trading volume of 937,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $188.27 and a one year high of $275.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

