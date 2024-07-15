FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FIH Mobile Trading Down 6.5 %

FIH Mobile stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. FIH Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

