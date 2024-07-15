FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
FIH Mobile Trading Down 6.5 %
FIH Mobile stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. FIH Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.
FIH Mobile Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FIH Mobile
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.